Boil-water notice now lifted for all of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Residents in Fort Lauderdale can now drink the water again.

The city lifted its precautionary boil-water notice Tuesday after last week's water outage.

Water service was restored to most of Fort Lauderdale a day after a Florida Power & Light subcontractor struck a 42-inch water main that supplied raw water from the city's wellfields to a treatment plant.

A temporary fix was made Thursday night, a day after Florida Communication Concepts ruptured the water main near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

The neighborhoods of Harbor Beach, Harbour Inlet, Harbour Isles and Breakwater Surf were the last to remain under a boil-water notice in the city.

Several neighboring municipalities that receive their water from Fort Lauderdale were also impacted.

City spokesman Chaz Adams said bacteriological surveys show the water is safe to drink.

The boil-water notice for Oakland Park was also lifted.

