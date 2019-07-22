Boil-water order lifted in areas of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The boil-water order in Fort Lauderdale remains in effect through Monday for areas in the Harbor Beach, Harbour Inlet, Harbour Isles and Breakwater Surf Homes neighborhoods.

City officials released a statement Sunday afternoon saying the decision was made in consultation with the Florida Department of Environmental Protect after a temporary repair and bacteriological surveys.

The boil-water order applies to residents on Mayan Drive, Grace Drive, Marion Drive, South Ocean Drive, Seabreeze Boulevard, Barbara Drive, Anchor Drive and Harbor Beach Parkway.

On South Ocean Drive, the order affects residents from Southeast 20th Street to the Cul-de-sac. On Southeast Seabreeze Boulevard, it affects residents from from 1235 to the Mercedes River Bridge.

On Barbara Drive, the order affects residents from Southeast 25th Avenue to South Ocean Drive. On Anchor Drive, it affects residents west of South Ocean Drive.

On Southeast 26th Avenue, the order affects residents from Anchor Drive to Inlet Drive. On Southeast 26th Terrace, it affects residents south of Anchor Drive. The order also affects the 5-bedroom home at 2717 Harbor Beach Pkwy.

For more information about the order, call the city's 24-hour customer service call center at 954-

828-8000.

