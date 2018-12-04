Boy riding electric scooter critically injured in hit-and-run crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a driver who struck a teenager riding an electric scooter in a hit-and-run crash this weekend.

Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said the 14-year-old boy was riding in the 600 block of North Federal Highway around 4 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by a maroon four-door sedan. The driver, a white woman with short curly brown hair, did not stop to help the victim and drove away toward Holiday Park, police said.

It was unclear whether the boy, who was not identified, was struck in the roadway or on the sidewalk.

Paramedics transported the boy to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said the car may be an Acura and has visible damage to its front end and windshield.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Traffic Homicide investigator Jill Hirsch at 954-828-5753 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

