Broadway in Fort Lauderdale announces 2019/2020 schedule

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale is going into its 28th season at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and released its 2019/2020 schedule Friday.

This season features Broadway's biggest hits, with a six-show subscription package of South Florida premieres and other popular shows.

Four shows premiering in South Florida include:

"Escape to Margaritaville": Nov. 19 - Dec. 1, 2019

"Disney's Aladdin": Jan. 8 - Jan. 19, 2020

"Mean Girls": March 3 - March 15, 2020

"Bandstand": May 5 - May 17, 2020

Other shows that will be performed at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts include:

"Les Miserables": Oct. 8 - Oct. 20, 2019

"Come From Away": April 7 - April 19, 2020

Current subscribers for the 2018-2019 season may renew their subscription beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

Those interested in becoming a subscriber may join the wait list at BroadwayInFortLauderdale.com/Season. Those interested may then purchase a new subscription later in the spring.

