BSO deputy, 4 others injured in 3-vehicle collision in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy and three others were taken to a hospital after a collision Thursday night in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale fire-rescue crews worked to extricate the deputy from his SUV after the three-vehicle collision at the intersection of South Andrews Avenue and Seventh Street.

The deputy and four other people were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Although authorities haven't said what caused the crash, one witness who spoke to Local 10 News said it was raining heavily at the time.

"The weather had to play a big part to that, no doubt about that," Nelson Flores said.

