All-clear given after suspicious package investigated at Fort Lauderdale airport, BSO says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - All activities have returned to normal at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a suspicious package was investigated by a bomb squad Sunday night, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said deputies received a report of a suspicious package outside Terminal 4 about 6:30 p.m.

After the investigation, deputies deemed the package safe and an all-clear was given, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said travelers should expect flight delays. Check with your airline for the latest flight information.

The bomb squad was called to the scene.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.