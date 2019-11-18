Burned yachts most expensive fire loss in Fort Lauderdale history

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fire rescue officials are calling it the biggest monetary loss in the history of Fort Lauderdale after two yachts caught fire.

The yachts were worth more than $20 million.

Salvage crews worked throughout Sunday to remove as much scaffolding as they could.

Residents woke up to sounds of explosions Saturday morning.

Both yachts were in the process of getting repaired and painted at the Universal Marine Center on Southwest 25th Terrace when the fire broke out.

Firefighters battled the blaze from above with ladder trucks. It took them more than six hours to control the flames. A total of 27 units were involved in the effort.

Investigators will begin the process of finding out what led to the fire Monday morning.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.