Candlelight vigil held for man killed in Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A tearful tribute was held Saturday for a man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver last week.

The life of John Frederick, 35, was remembered Saturday night, as police continue to search for the driver who struck him.

"It's a tragedy to anybody whose heart and mind he ever touched," Frederick's sister, Jillian Frederick, said.

Loved ones gathered and grieved, lighting candles and holding on to one another as they remembered John Frederick, or JB, as he was affectionately known to them.

"He was the most kind, most uplifting person," Robert Barnes said. "I'm almost speechless right now because my best friend was taken from me."

John Frederick's sister is devastated, but said she forgives that individual.

"We hold no hate in our heart, only nothing but love and forgiveness because if anybody that knew my brother, that was his way," Jillian Frederick said.

There was an outpouring of support for John Frederick. His first cousin, singer Nicole Scherzinger, also paid tribute to him on social media, writing, "This world was a better place with you and your kind, creative heart in it. We will never forget you."

It's now been exactly a week since John Frederick's death. He was walking along Broward Boulevard and Northwest Seventh Avenue on Oct. 26. His sister said he was heading home from a friend's house when someone slammed into him.

Detectives are looking for the driver and car they were believed to have been driving, a 2011 to 2019 silver Hyundai Sonata with front-end damage.

The Frederick family is desperately seeking answers and closure hoping the person behind the wheel does the right thing and comes forward.

"Obviously, this was an accident," Jillian Frederick said. "Nobody intended for this to happen. As the Fredericks would say, you have to take ownership good or bad."

"JB wouldn't want you to have to be living with this," friend Joe Wantrobski said. "You need to come forward and just give the answers that we need and the closure we need."

Anyone who may know who the driver is can call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.