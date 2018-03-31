Man driving wrong way on Interstate 95 killed in fiery crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 24-year-old man was killed early Saturday after he drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 and caused a fiery crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Lt. Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said Gerard Ellis, of Hollywood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Feola said Ellis was driving his 2006 Nissan Sentra north on southbound I-95 when his car collided with a 2014 Audi A-5. The collision sent Ellis's car spinning across the highway and caused the engine to burst into flames, Feola said.

The driver of the Audi, a person from Duluth, Georgia, was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. The victim is listed in critical condition, Feola said.

The crash shut down most of the southbound I-95 for several hours, causing significant traffic delays. As of 8:30 a.m., the lanes had reopened.

