Car smashes into train in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One person was hurt after a car crashed into a train Sunday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

Greg May, a spokesman for the the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department, said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at a crossing near Northwest 21st Avenue and Northwest 19th Street.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries, May said.

It was unclear what type of train struck the vehicle.

