Celebrity Cruises' newest ship docks at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. - Celebrity Cruises' newest ship, the Celebrity Edge, docked at its permanent home at Port Everglades Monday morning.

The cruise ship is the first of its kind to be designed in 3D and can accommodate up to 2,918 guests.

According to the cruise line, the Celebrity Edge also boasts the cruise world's first-ever Magic Carpet, "an eye-catching tangerine platform cantilevered on the side of the ship, that will serve as a restaurant, bar and live music venue atop the ship."

Celebrity Edge will sail on seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean beginning in December.

