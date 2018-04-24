Clerk robbed of thousands of dollars outside Fort Lauderdale liquor store

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A liquor store employee was robbed in front of several witnesses Monday in Fort Lauderdale, but no one jumped in to help, outraging her co-worker.

Surveillance video shows the victim walking out of the store at 3061 NW 19th St. and getting robbed seconds later.

The woman tried to be discreet as she walked out of the business with a black bag filled with thousands of dollars in cash.

But she was quickly ambushed by a man who knew exactly what he was after.

"She's a victim. She's an old lady. She's doing her job," fellow clerk Ash Hanna said.

Hanna told Local 10 News that he's outraged after the robbery outside 19th Street Liquors.

He said the victim came from another store to collect the money and deposit it.

Hanna said he was shocked when he watched the surveillance video to see so many people watching the violent encounter and no one stepping in to help the woman.

"Nobody gave a f***," Hanna said. "Nobody run after this guy. The guy keep running. He's a short guy, he can't run fast. I think it's planned, and nobody cares here."

Hanna is convinced that the robbery was a team effort and that someone knew what day money is picked up from the Fort Lauderdale liquor store.

The culprit was seen waiting for more than an hour for the victim -- at times appearing to get tired of waiting.

Police are investigating the possibility that a former employee or friends of workers may have tipped the guy off.

"Why he stay for one hour in front of her car? I mean, the moment she went outside through the back, he was ready in the position to jump," Hanna said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

