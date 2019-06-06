Corvette driver in wild chase to appear in court in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Stephen Nitsch is in Broward County jail Thursday after he sped away from officers in a stolen Corvette on Interstate 95.

With a flat tire, he ran out of the car. He attempted to jump through a drive-by window at the Snappers Fish & Chicken restaurant on Northwest Third Street and Northwest Sixth Avenue.

A frightened, Cornisha Flanders moved quickly. She closed the window and officers surrounded Nitsch, 33, Wednesday afternoon.

Detective Tracy Figone, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said the chase began about 5 p.m. at the 1500 block of Northeast 18th Avenue where there was a burglary.

After stealing the Corvette in Fort Lauderdale's Victoria Park neighborhood, Nitsch was speeding northbound on I-95. He drove into the exit ramp on Atlantic Boulevard, where officers in an unmarked sports utility vehicle attempted to stop him.

The officers in the SUV rammed into the Corvette.

And after getting a flat tire, Nitsch abandoned the car in the middle of Northwest Sixth Avenue. He took off running around the restaurant building.

Lewis Mohorn Jr. said he saw him "running for his life." There were helicopters and dozens of police officers. And after the Snappers Fish & Chicken employee closed the drive-through window, so he couldn't jump in, Ercelia Hudson said she saw the officers quickly "tackle him down" and arrest him.

Nitsch is facing charges of burglary, auto theft and fleeing and eluding police. He is expected to appear in Broward County court Thursday.

