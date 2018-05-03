Fort Lauderdale

Crane collapses in Fort Lauderdale, falls on worker

Man taken to Broward Health Medical Center

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A worker was injured after a crane collapsed Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale firefighters rescued the man after the crane fell on top of him at 1806 S. Ocean Lane.

The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

