Crane collapses in Fort Lauderdale, falls on worker

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A worker was injured after a crane collapsed Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale firefighters rescued the man after the crane fell on top of him at 1806 S. Ocean Lane.

The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

One man was transported to @BrowardHealth. Did not appear to be conscious. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/EvTyL8YrcO — Ian Margol Local 10 (@IanMargol) May 3, 2018

