Crane topples over in Fort Lauderdale, falls on worker's foot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A worker was injured after a crane collapsed Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale firefighters rescued the man after the crane fell on his foot at 1806 S. Ocean Lane.

"He was panicking. He was obviously in a lot of pain," witness Keith Beck said.

Beck said a friend heard the crane collapse onto the worker near the Lago Mar condominium complex just after 9 a.m.

"I just saw his ankle was probably an inch thick and his foot hanging out and he was telling people to hurry up," Beck said.

Beck said he called 911 and, within minutes, Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue personnel arrived and were able to remove the crane from the victim's foot using another crane.

"He was transported awake and oriented with a lot of pain with his foot," Fort Lauderale fire marshal Jeff Lucas said.

The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Authorities said he is expected to survive.

The worker was disassembling the boom of the crane when it fell. A representative for Tom Krips Construction said the crane wasn't operating at the time of the accident.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

One man was transported to @BrowardHealth. Did not appear to be conscious. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/EvTyL8YrcO — Ian Margol Local 10 (@IanMargol) May 3, 2018

