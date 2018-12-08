Crash damaging Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport fence leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One person died and two others were injured during a Friday night crash outside of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Northwest 31st Avenue and Prospect Road. Although one of the cars broke through the airport's fence line, the incident did not affect the airport's operations.

Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said one person died at the scene.

Fire rescue personnel decided to fly one person to the hospital and rush the other in an ambulance, Liening said.

