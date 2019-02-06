Crews work to cap gas leak on West Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Crews are working to cap a gas leak on West Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The gas leak was reported Wednesday afternoon in the area of 3100 W. Broward Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said all eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down in the area and are expected to remain closed for at least two hours.

The cause of the leak is unclear.

