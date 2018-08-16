Dan Marino's son arrested for DUI near his Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino's 30-year-old son, Michael Marino, was arrested on Friday for driving under the influence of alcohol near his home in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department officer Jason Fithian reported seeing Michael Marino running a stop sign while driving a 2016 Ford SUV at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Southwest First Avenue.

Fithian also reported two cars going west on Broward Boulevard rushed "to brake suddenly and hard" to avoid crashing into the Ford SUV. During the traffic stop, Fithian reported noticing Marino's bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech, lack of stability and an odor of alcohol emitting from his mouth.

Michael Marino failed the first sobriety test and refused to do more field tests, according to the police report. Later at the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Blood Alcohol Testing facility, he changed his mind, and he provided two breath samples with a blood alcohol content of .208 and .210, according to the arrest report. The legal limit is .08.

Michael Marino "became angry and uncooperative during the remainder of the process," according to the police report. He posted a $1,500 bond on Friday and pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to driving under the influence and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level higher than .15.

Michael Marino, also known as DJ1Tre, was diagnosed with autism as a 2-year-old boy. His father, Dan Marino, a former star quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, started a foundation in 1992 to help others with autism. Michael Marino leads the foundation's public relations department.

