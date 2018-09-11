Davie Boulevard Bridge malfunctions, shutting down traffic

The drawbridge over Davie Boulevard is seen in a 2012 file photo.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A drawbridge along Davie Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale malfunctioned Monday, causing major traffic delays, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said authorities have closed the area around the bridge, which spans the New River near Southwest 15th Street, to vehicle and boat traffic.

The bridge is stuck in the down position.

The spokesperson urged people to avoid the area until at least 10 p.m.

