Delray Beach man arrested in fatal shooting of motorcyclist

Harrison DaCosta, 29, of Delray Beach, faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Delray Beach man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist who was stopped at a red light in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said Harrison DaCosta, 29, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Figone said DaCosta fatally shot another man Thursday night as he was stopped on his motorcycle at a red light at the intersection of Powerline Road and Cypress Creek Road.

She said DaCosta fled in his 2000 Honda Civic after the shooting but was soon found in Oakland Park.

The 41-year-old victim hasn't been identified, pending notification of family members.

Figone said investigators haven't determined if the shooting was an act of road rage or what the verbal dispute was about before the shooting.

