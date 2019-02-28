Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport arrest unnecessary, couple says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - After walking out of Broward County jail late Wednesday night in Fort Lauderdale, Ida Shafir said she has been flying everywhere around the world for years and she had never been treated as badly as she was at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Shafir said she is a 67-year-old school teacher from Brooklyn who has never been in trouble with the law, yet Broward Sheriff's Office deputies decided to treat her like a criminal instead of an unhappy Delta Airlines' costumer.

"We didn't do anything," she said. "Just because of the luggage?"

Shafir said she and Nick Bogomolsky argued with Delta Airlines staff over their carry-on luggage, but they were not a security threat. She doesn't believe it was necessary for the airline employees to summon deputies to intervene and believes the deputies who responded didn't need to use bodily force.

Shafir and Bogomolsky, 61, had completed their Transportation Security Administration screening and were boarding their Delta Airlines flight when airline staff told them they had to turnover their carry-on luggage because the plane's compartments were full.

"They got into an argument with the staff," BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter said. "The staff explained to them that there was no other way."

Shafir said that is no way to deal with customer complaints. Delta Airlines staff kicked them off their flight and reported them as a safety risk. Shafir said she never imagined she was going to end up in jail.

"I asked for (a) supervisor," Shafir said.

Bogomolsky said he couldn't believe a deputy would hurt Shafir the way he did and pull her hair and smack her in the face.

"The police officer, he put me on the floor," Shafir said, adding that she saw her jewelry fall on the floor with her.

Nick Bogomolsky, 61, and Ida Shafir, 67, were arrested Tuesday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The deputy reported the use of force was necessary because she "resisted arrest by tensing, bracing and pulling her hands away from him." Deputies said Shafir bit a deputy on his left forearm during the struggle, causing him to bleed, and Bogomolsky tried to grab the deputy's gun.

"No! No! I don't even touch it," Bogomolsky said after walking out of jail.

The deputies were treated at Broward Health Medical Center. They face charges of resisting a law enforcement officer with violence and trespassing. Bogomolsky also faces charges of robbery and Shafir with battery on a law enforcement officer.

Shafir was released on a $6,000 bond and Bogomolsky was released on a $16,000 bond. They both plan on fighting the charges.

