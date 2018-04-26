Dillard High School student in custody after lockdown, reports of gun

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A student at Dillard High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after police received reports of a student who had a gun.

"It was really scary. I guess a man was here to shoot," student Helena Hayes said.

Fort Lauderdale police said officers made contact with the student, but no gun was found.

The school was placed on lockdown while police searched the school. The lockdown was later lifted.

Still, many parents chose to pull their children out of school for the day.

"All I could think about was the school shootings that's been going on," Tamika Porter said.

Another parent, Rebecca Johnson, told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos that she drove to the school to pick up her son and her niece after her niece Facetimed her and said she was hiding under a desk.

"I am getting ready to go home. As long as they are safe, that is all that matters," Johnson said.

Police have not said why the student was taken into custody and it's unclear whether that student will face charges.

