Diver on snorkeling trip dies after getting separated from tour boat

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A diver on a snorkeling trip died after she became separated from her tour boat off the coast of Fort Lauderdale Saturday, authorities said.

Just before noon, the crew of the tour boat did a head count after people returned from a dive and realized the 21-year-old woman was missing. The boat sent out a distress call as the crew conducted its own search about a half a mile off the coast near Beach Place.

The woman was found unresponsive in the water nearby by a tow boat a few minutes later. The woman was then transferred to a Coast Guard vessel, where crew members performed CPR.

Once on shore, paramedics rushed the woman to Broward Health Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

The woman was diving with a company called Sea Experience Inc. The company operates glass-bottomed boats and charters snorkeling and scuba-diving excursions in Fort Lauderdale, according to its website.

The company declined to comment.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the incident.

