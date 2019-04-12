Doctor wounded in Haiti undergoes surgery

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A 58-year-old Fort Lauderdale doctor who was shot earlier this month while volunteering in Haiti and was being treated at the Delray Medical Center underwent a six-hour surgery Thursday and still has two more to go.

Doctors were able to remove a bullet that had been in Dr. Douglas Burbella's neck since he was wounded in an ambush April 4 outside of Port-au-Prince.

Men with machine guns shot him in the shoulder, the face and the neck.

"It's a miracle that he survived for so long without proper treatment," Michael Burbella, the doctor's son, wrote on a GoFundMe account page. "It's a miracle that he isn't paralyzed."

Dr. Burbella's friend said the neck surgery was complicated because there was a bullet lodged in his spine and doctors also found four pieces of shrapnel.

Burbella was in Haiti to work with Living Water International to deliver medical supplies, and now he is dealing with his own medical expenses.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.