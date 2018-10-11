Driver escapes car after crashing it into canal in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver escaped from his car Thursday morning after he crashed it into a canal in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of 5201 NW 31st Ave.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 11 a.m. as the vehicle was completely submerged in the water.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials, another vehicle cut off the driver's car, causing him to veer it into the canal.

Authorities said he wasn't injured and was able to get out by himself.

No one else was inside the car.

