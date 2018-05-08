Driver sought in Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Police are searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist with their SUV last month in Fort Lauderdale.

The hit-and-run was reported about 2 a.m. April 7 in the 900 block of Northeast Flagler Drive.

According to a Crime Stoppers flier, the SUV struck the bicyclist and fled the scene.

The bicyclist's condition hasn't been released.

The SUV was last seen heading south on North Andrews Avenue, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the driver's identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

