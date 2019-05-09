Elderly man dies following possible home invasion in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Crime scene technicians were spotted outside a Fort Lauderdale home Thursday, gathering evidence after police said an elderly man was the victim of a possible home invasion in late April.

Residents who spoke with Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos said they just found out that the victim, an 84-year-old man, lost his life.

Property records show the home is registered to Towar Bates.

Neighbors said they began to worry about him when his habits began to change and said they hadn't seen him in days.

Officers later responded to the home to find the victim with serious injuries.

Police have not yet said how the victim died and neighbors said they've been hearing disturbing details, although those details are unconfirmed by detectives.

"We found out that he had been tied up and beaten and the place was a mess," Michelle Contreras said. "I want that person caught -- person or persons. He deserves justice."

Police said they are investigating the possible home invasion as an isolated incident, but residents said they are still concerned for their safety.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.





