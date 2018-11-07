Ex-police officer accused of assaulting valet testifies in his defense

John Kiernan testifed in his own defense Wednesday during his trial in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A former police officer on trial for assaulting a valet attendant testified in his own defense Wednesday, saying that he believed the attendant had a weapon in his pocket.

The jury is now deliberating the case.

John Kiernan, of New Smyrna Beach, said in court Wednesday that the attendant, Rodolfo Rodriguez became verbally abusive after the two argued over the valet fee.

“At some point during the conversation, during the argument, he said, ‘Look (expletive) pay the fee or get the (expletive) out of the parking lot,” Kiernan said.

A key piece of evidence at the trial is the surveillance video from the Ocean Sky Resort in Fort Lauderdale. It was played in court Wednesday.

The video shows Kiernan punching Rodriguez and knocking him unconscious after the argument over the fee.

Rodolfo Rodriguez testifed in court Wednesday using an interpreter.

Kiernan said he didn't have the cash that Rodriguez was asking for. He said Rodriguez became sarcastic and annoyed with him and his wife especially after the couple wanted to speak to a manager. At one point, Kiernan said Rodriguez swore at his wife.

Kiernan, who worked as a police officer in Georgia for about a decade, said he tried to de-escalate the situation and stepped out of his car. He said he used his training as an officer to try and reason with Rodriguez, but once he saw Rodriguez put his hands in his pocket, he thought he had a weapon.

“I thought he was going to pull a weapon and use it,” Kiernan said. He also said he believe that the threat was imminent.

Rodriguez was also called to the stand, replaying the night in question. He testified through an interpreter that both Kiernan and his wife, Amy, were hostile toward him.

“The tone was a little worked up,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he never threatened the couple or kicked them off the property. Rodriguez never had a weapon on him and maintains he never was aggressive with the Kiernans.

Kiernan is charged with battery causing bodily harm.

