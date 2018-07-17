Family of 4 loses belongings in Fort Lauderdale house fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A family of four lost their belongings early Tuesday in a fire in unincorporated Fort Lauderdale.

The fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 4900 block of SW 16th Street.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by one of the victims, Roberto Su, his wife and their two children were sleeping when a young man knocked on their door to alert them that smoke was coming from their home.

Su said he ran to his children's bedrooms to get them out.

"We were able to run outside and watch how my home went up in flames, and we lost it all," he wrote.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane said firefighters arrived at the home to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

He said firefighters used two hose lines inside the home to extinguish the fire.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home, Kane said.

Su and his family escaped the fire unharmed.

"No one got burned or died," Su wrote on his GoFundMe page. "We can replace things but we can't replace each other. God Bless."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



