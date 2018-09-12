Family shocked after deceased relative transported to cemetery in U-Haul van

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A South Florida family is upset over the botched burial of their loved one.

Thelford Rigby Jr., 30, better known as Tommy, had a severe weight problem and related health issues so an oversized casket and grave site were required. But when it came time to lay Rigby to rest, there was nothing but indignity.

The family said they somehow had the wrong measurements and that’s why the burial hole and the vault were too small.

"His mother is in pain. His father is in pain. We are all in pain because we cannot believe this is happening," Rigby's brother, Wilvinze Bazil said.

Another painful insult was the hearse.

The company Wright & Young couldn't use their hearses because they were too small, so they told the family they would get an all-black or white cargo van. But a U-Haul van is what showed up at the service.

"A U-haul. A U-Haul with U-Haul logos on it and the price on it!" Bazil said.

When we went to Wright & Young, they didn’t want to talk to us on camera.

"Keep your mic and your cameras outside," a funeral director, identified only as Lisa, said.

But the funeral home later released a statement saying: "The staff of Wright and Young Funeral Home deeply regrets the transportation issue, which occurred during the service of Mr. Rigby. Our management team has met privately with the family and expressed our most sincere apologies and regrets."

The company also blamed the too small grave site on Forest Lawn Cemetery.

On Wednesday, the correct vault was in place and the grave was wide enough for Rigby's casket.





