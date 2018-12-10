Father punches infant son for crawling onto his lap, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Saturday after police said he punched his infant son after the child crawled onto his lap.

Charlie Houston, 40, faces a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm.

According to the arrest report, Houston had been drinking and had gotten into an argument with his brother. Houston's girlfriend told police when the baby crawled onto Houston's lap, he shouted "get the [expletive] from around me!" and struck the child with his closed fist.

Houston has been released on bond.

