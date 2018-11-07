Man arrested in connection with 2 Broward County bank robberies

The FBI says David L. Brasher robbed a Bank of America in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The FBI on Wednesday announced the arrest of a Weston man accused of robbing two banks in Broward County, the latest occurring Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

David L. Brasher, 37, faces federal bank robbery charges in connection with the Tuesday robbery of a Bank of America branch at 6100 N. Federal Highway and the Oct. 30 robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 11 Weston Road in Sunrise.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said Brasher was arrested Tuesday night by Fort Lauderdale police after he tried to carjack a vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim and her husband fought back and Brasher wasn't able to get away with the vehicle.

According to Marshall, Brasher, who was wearing a hat and sunglasses to conceal his identity, entered the Bank of America branch around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money from an employee.

Customers were inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured, Marshall said.

The criminal complaint states that $2,815 was taken during the robbery, however Brasher dumped most of the money and the bank got all but $215 back.

Brasher is accused of getting away with $18,613 from the Wells Fargo Bank branch in Sunrise.

Anyone with further information regarding the investigation is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



