FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a Fort Lauderdale bank Thursday.

A bearded man wearing glasses and a t-shirt approached a clerk at the TD Bank branch at 665 N.W. 62nd Street and demanded money.

No injuries occurred during the incident and the amount of money taken was not released.

The FBI urges anyone with knowledge of the identity of the suspect to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

