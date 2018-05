Fort Lauderdale firefighters work to rescue a driver who was trapped in his Cadillac after a crash Tuesday morning.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver had to be extricated from his Cadillac after a crash Tuesday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash occurred at Northwest 19th Street and Northwest 15th Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale firefighters had to cut off the roof of the Cadillac to rescue the driver.

The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue The roof was cut off so that firefighters could rescue the driver.

