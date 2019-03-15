Flames fully engulf home in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Four adults were displaced from their home in Fort Lauderdale Friday morning and the house went up in flames, authorities said.

The home is located at 1312 NW 15th Terrace.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FLFR crews responded to 1312 NW 15 Terrace Friday morning to a single family single story home fully involved. No reported injuries with 4 adult displaced and no animals. Fire cause is under investigation. #workingfire #firerescue #fire #housefire pic.twitter.com/XaQzYkKVJN — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) March 15, 2019

