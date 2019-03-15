Fort Lauderdale

Flames fully engulf home in Fort Lauderdale

4 adults displaced, authorities say

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Four adults were displaced from their home in Fort Lauderdale Friday morning and the house went up in flames, authorities said.

The home is located at 1312 NW 15th Terrace.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

