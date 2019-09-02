Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to close Monday as Hurricane Dorian approaches

Travelers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport check for flight delays after technical issues impact five major airlines nationwide.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County officials announced Sunday night there is a plan to close the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday due to tropical storm wind conditions caused by Hurricane Dorian.

Airport officials made the decision to close the airport at Noon in coordination with the airlines and the FAA Tower, according to the announcement.

Local authorities from Florida to North Carolina are planning airport closures during Dorian's impact, as the eye of the storm remains offshore. Broward County airport officials are asking travelers to check with their airlines for information on their flight's status.

This is a developing story.

"

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.