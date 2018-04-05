Fort Lauderdale apartment deemed total loss after fire sparks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Families were forced out of their homes by an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

Sky 10 was over the scene after firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from an apartment complex on Northwest Seventh Street and 14th Terrace.

A view from the ground showed that the blaze spread throughout one unit, which Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Greg May said was a total loss. No other units were damaged, he said.

Crews were seen pulling a charred mattress from the apartment.

May said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



