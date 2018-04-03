Fort Lauderdale delays decision on moving gun show

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Fort Lauderdale City Commission has decided to delay a decision on whether to continue holding a gun show at the city-owned War Memorial Auditorium.

Dozens of people on both sides of the issue packed City Hall Tuesday afternoon to speak at the commission's meeting, but city officials ultimately decided to wait until the show's lease is up in November before making any changes.

After the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, gun show organizers rescheduled a show out of respect for victims of the tragedy.

Organizers still have five more shows contracted to run through mid-November. Residents have been at odds over this issue for some time, and the Parkland shooting has made the debate more urgent.

Newly elected Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis has been vocal in his opposition to the gun show at Holiday Park.

Supporters of the show wore hats, and those against the gun show were visible as well.

Opponents argue the city should not be involved in the sale of weapons.

"Our elected officials should not have rented our facilities to a gun show. They are supposed to be looking out for our best interests," said Barbara Markley of Fort Lauderdale.

Supporters of the gun show argued that the gun shows were being unfairly targeted.

"I am in support of the First Amendment, not doing so is discrimination," John Healy said.

They also questioned why gun shows should brought into the debate after the Parkland shooting.

"Why prohibit guns shows? Where's the evidence that prohibiting gun shows will impact school violence or prevent school shootings?" Will Rodriguez asked.

Gun-control advocates support more restrictions on these types of events, closing the so-called "gun show loophole." In Florida, people who buy guns from private individuals, rather than licensed dealers, at gun shows are not required to undergo background checks.

