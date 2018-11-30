Fort Lauderdale detectives investigate woman's 'suspicious death'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Detectives are following leads Friday night in the case of a woman's suspicious death in Fort Lauderdale.

Detective Tracy Figone, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said officers found the woman dead at 807 SW 4 St., in the Tarpon River area.

Diego Gallego, a resident in the area, said he and other neighbors believed there was a homeless couple living there.

"There's no electricity there, and then the fights would start," Gallego said. "We called the police a couple of times."

