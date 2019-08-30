Fort Lauderdale distributes free sandbags

GOOGLE MAPS STREET VIEW

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - City officials plan to start distributing free sandbags on Friday afternoon.

The distribution center will allow five sand bags per vehicle for Fort Lauderdale residents who are able to provide proof that they live in the city.

The distribution begins at Noon and will continue until 8 p.m. if there is enough supply at the Mills Pond Park at 2201 NW 9th Avenue.

For more information, call the city's 24-hour Neighbor Service Center at 954-828-8000.

