Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport experiencing delays, cancellations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is experiencing numerous flight delays and cancellations, officials said.

The airport is experiencing more than 150 flight delays and 14 cancellations because of ripple effects from stormy weather across Florida and other parts of the U.S., officials announced on the airport's Twitter account.

The airport is recommending that travelers check with their airline for the latest flight information.

