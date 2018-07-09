Fort Lauderdale man accused of killing brother arrested in Tallahassee

Cori Butler is accused of stabbing his brother to death in Fort Lauderdale.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale man, who is accused of stabbing his brother to death, was arrested Monday in Tallahassee, authorities said.

Cori Butler, 41, faces a charge of first-degree murder. Police said Butler turned himself in to the Leon County Sheriff's Department.

Tracy Figone, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said Cori Butler and his brother, Travis Butler, 39, got into an argument around 8 p.m. on July 4 outside their cousin's home in the 2500 block of Northwest 28th Terrace.

Travis Butler tried to walk away from the argument, but Cori Butler followed him inside the home, Figone said. At some point, Cori Butler grabbed a knife and fatally stabbed his younger brother in the neck, Figone said.

Cori Butler fled the scene, police said. When paramedics arrived, they pronounced Travis Butler dead.

