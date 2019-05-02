Fort Lauderdale man accused of repeatedly beating 3 children at home, gym

Jayce Ja'von Monroe, 32, is accused of beating his three young children.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Wednesday on three counts of aggravated child abuse for repeatedly beating his three young children at his home, inside his car and at his gym, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Jayce Ja'von Monroe, 32, beat his children with extension cords and belts, causing permanent scars throughout their bodies.

Fort Lauderdale police said child protective investigators first interviewed the children on April 5.

Police said one of the children had several open and scabbed lash marks to his arms.

He told investigators his father beat him with an extension cord for writing a bad word on the sidewalk outside Monroe's gym -- JJ's Boxing Gym at 1782 NW 38th Ave. in Lauderhill, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, one child had 29 "linear" and "curvilinear" new and old loop marks throughout their body. The child told investigators Monroe struck the victim with a cord while they were inside the father's Ford SUV in the parking lot of the gym, authorities said.

Police said another child had wounds on their shoulders, triceps, biceps, forearms, back, sides of their chest, waist, front thighs, ankles and calves.

During another interview with the children on April 23, one of the victims told investigators he gets hit by his father for bad behavior with a cord or with a belt on his arms and legs.

Police said the child told investigators, "I get lucky sometimes and don't bleed."

According to the arrest report, the child said the most recent beating occurred at Monroe's gym and said, "He whopped me and when he saw me bleeding, he felt bad and put cocoa butter on it."

Police said Monroe took his children to Taco Bell after the incident, but did not get the child who was beaten any food.

Authorities said Monroe's wife, who is the mother of his three children, was also interviewed by investigators and was aware that her husband beat one of their children March 27 for writing the bad word on the sidewalk. She said she saw the injuries March 30 while at her child's track meet.

Investigators said the child's injuries were still healing nearly a month after the beating.

According to the arrest report, the woman said she had called Women in Distress to help her and her children escape future abuse from Monroe.

Monroe is being held at the Broward County Main Jail.



