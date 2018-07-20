Fort Lauderdale man arrested on child pornography charges, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges, authorities announced Friday in a news release.

According to authorities, detectives with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Gene Martin Lumsden, 47, was using internet connections throughout the city of Fort Lauderdale to transmit illicit images of children.

Fort Lauderdale police detectives and members of the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Lumsden at his home around 5 p.m. Wednesday and confiscated several electronic devices, which were forensically reviewed.

Lumsden faces charges of promoting sexual performance by a child, transmission of child pornography by electronic device and computer pornography involving a child.

Authorities said the investigation remains open and additional charges may be forthcoming pending the results of forensic electronic examinations.

Anyone with information regarding Lumsden is asked to call Detective Y. Pence at 954-888-5350 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-The-Lost.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.