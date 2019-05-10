Fort Lauderdale man charged with 6 armed robberies in South Florida

Dwight Grinion is accused of robbing six South Florida businesses at gunpoint.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale man has been charged in connection with six armed robberies in South Florida.

Dwight Grinion, 25, is accused of robbing six businesses at gunpoint between March 22 and April 24.

Federal prosecutors claim Grinion fired a revolver during the initial robbery at a Subway restaurant in Fort Lauderdale. They said he used the same gun in all six robberies.

During the last robbery at a jewelry store at the Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise, Grinion is alleged to have pointed a gun at an employee and stolen a gold bracelet worth about $2,500.

Grinion faces up to life in prison if convicted.

