Fort Lauderdale man missing since July 7, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a man who they said has been missing since July 7.

Authorities are now asking for the public's assistance in finding Michael Babbit, 40, who was last seen in the area of 2300 S. Cypress Bend Drive in Pompano Beach.

Police do not have a description of the clothing Babbit was wearing that day. They said he is 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs about 168 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jennifer Saint-Jean at 954-828-5570.

