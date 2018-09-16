Fort Lauderdale mother accused of beating son with metal pipe

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale woman was arrested Saturday after police said she struck her son with a metal pipe because she was unhappy with how he cleaned his room.

Tequilla Hudson, 39, faces a charge of aggravated child abuse.

According to the arrest report, officers found the boy outside his home in the 1500 block of Northwest 11th Court. The boy told officers that his mother took away his house key and pushed him out the door after she struck him several times with the pipe, the report said.

Police said the boy had cut on his ear and abrasions on his left arm. An officer found the pipe inside the home and noted the pipe was bent, the report said.

Hudson is currently being held at the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

