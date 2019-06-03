Fort Lauderdale police identify suspect accused in multiple burglaries

Brent Justin Jamison Faggins, 26, of Los Angeles, is accused of committing more than 20 residential burglaries in South Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderale police on Monday identified a serial burglar who targeted homes in the city and nearby areas as Brent Justin Jamison Faggins, 26, of Los Angeles.

Police said the burglaries in Fort Lauderdale occurred between April 11 and April 15.

According to detectives, similar burglaries occurred in other South Florida areas, including in Hollywood, Port St. Lucie, Miami-Dade County and Martin County.

Faggins was taken into custody April 30 in Las Vegas.

Police said he confessed to committing more than 20 residential burglaries in South Florida, including 11 in Fort Lauderdale.

Anyone with further information regarding the investigation into Faggins is asked to call Detective C. Burdick at 954-828-4675.

