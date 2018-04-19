Fort Lauderdale police kill murder suspect during traffic stop

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police officers shot and killed a man wanted on murder charges during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Police said the U.S. Marshals Service was tracking the man when Fort Lauderdale officers pulled him over in a traffic stop just after 6 p.m. in the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

When the man refused to leave his SVU, officers attempted to subdue him, but the man fired a gun at the officers, who returned fired and killed him, Chief Rick Maglione said.

After the shooting, a large crowd gathered around the crime scene in the parking lots of nearby businesses.

The victim and the officers involved in the shooting were not identified by police.

Several other law enforcement agencies were involved in the incident, including the Broward Sheriff's Office and Coral Springs Police Department.

Maglione said the shooting would be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

"We owe it to the police officers, to this community, and to the family of the [dead man] to do a thorough and objective investigation," Maglione said.

