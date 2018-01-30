Fort Lauderdale police shed interim title for Chief Rick Maglione

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale's interim police chief now has the job full time.

Casey Liening, spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, announced Tuesday that interim Chief Rick Maglione has been promoted to the full-time role.

Maglione has served with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department since 1992, rising through the ranks from patrol officer to major in 2014.

"We are thrilled to have Rick Maglione as our new police chief," Mayor Jack Seiler said in a statement. "Rick has done an exemplary job as interim chief and I couldn't think of a better choice to lead the dedicated and professional men and women of our Fort Lauderdale Police Department. I know Rick will ensure that our neighbors and visitors continue to receive the outstanding law enforcement services they have come to know and expect from our great city."

Maglione had been serving as interim chief since the first of the year. His successor, Frank Adderley, left the city for a position with the Broward Sheriff's Office.

